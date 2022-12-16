Home States Kerala

For Sabarimala’s dolly bearers, the demanding work is also a godsend

It is a source of income for many from Kerala and TN, besides being a boon for aged pilgrims

Published: 16th December 2022 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

Travancore Devaswom Board manages the famous Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Sajimon P S
Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: The start of the Sabarimala season sees a sea of pilgrims from Kerala and other neighbouring states arriving at the hill shrine. This is also the time for as many as 1,276 people from Kerala and Tamil Nadu to earn some additional money as dolly bearers.

For Thirumalaswami, this is his first time as a dolly bearer in Sabarimala. “I did not expect the work to be this physically demanding. But I like doing it as it gets me a decent income. I hope to be doing this in the coming years too. Back home I am a farmer. It was by brother Paramasivan who first brought me here,” the 36-year-old from Subramaniapuram in Tenkasi told TNIE.

As many as 640 men from Tamil Nadu work here as dolly carriers. Currently there are 319 dollies ferrying pilgrims from Pampa to Sannidhanam, and back. Four men operate each dolly and they take at least one-and-a-half hours to make the five-kilometre one-way trek. This 24-hour service is the lifeline of the elderly and sick devotees who are unable to make the journey on foot.  

Dolly bearers carry Sabarimala pilgrims | SHAJI VETTIPURAM

The dolly is a cane chair fitted to two poles along its arms. According to dolly bearers, the chairs are purchased from Sengottai and it costs Rs 12,000 to purchase and transport each to Sabarimala. The trunks of eucalyptus trees are used as poles. The dollies are brought to Pampa fully assembled.   

Suresh, 45, has been working as a dolly carrier for the past 18 years. “I am a casual worker at a tea estate in Idukki’s Vandiperiyar. However, when the Sabarimala season begins, we come here and work as dolly bearers from mid-November to mid-January. It is a fact that we develop orthopedic health issues.

Sometimes the pain in our shoulders and leg joints becomes insufferable. But I am not ready to quit as the income is a big relief for my family, says Suresh. “My family consists of my wife and three daughters. Two of them are doing their BEd and the younger one is a first-year degree student. The income from Sabarimala supplements my wages from the tea estate and helps me meet their educational expenses,” Suresh adds.

“The dolly service costs Rs 6,500 per person for a return trip. It is Rs 3,250 one way. Of this, Rs 250 is handed over to the Devaswom Board.  A dolly bearer gets Rs 1,500 for an up-and-down trip.  “We get a maximum of three trips daily. Sometimes it is one or two trips. But following the disruption brought on by Covid, this is ensuring us a good income stream and we are  happy for that. My father works the dollies here with me,” said Thankaraj, 36, from Thenkasi.

“It was much more demanding earlier. The rocky slopes have now given way to paths paved with concrete. We lacked a proper rest room. Now we have a good building to rest ourselves and store our luggage. Men between the ages of 20 and 60 work as dolly bearers now, “ said Suresh of Vandiperiyar.
This is 78-year-old Subramanian’s third pilgrimage to the hill shrine and on this occasion he made his way to Sannidhanam in a dolly. “The dolly service is a big boon for aged people like me. Health issues prevented me from attempting the trek. I am so thankful to the dolly bearers who took great care of me. Moreover, as most of the bearers are from Tamil Nadu, I did not face any communication issues,” the devotee from Avadi, Chennai said.

The dolly service was started in Sabarimala when then President V V Giri visited Sabarimala in the early 1970s. Giri’s doctors had advised him against attempting the trek to the hill shrine. So a senior forest officer put forward the idea of a dolly and the Travancore Devaswom Board made the arrangements to take the former first citizen of the country to Sannidhanam.   

Harikumar G, an official with the Sabarimala Development Project, told TNIE that most of the 636 Malayalees who work as bearers are from Vandiperiyar. There are also people from Thiruvanthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta.

“In order to work as a bearer, one must produce a fitness certificate, a certificate from their local police station clearing them of any crime, Aadhaar cards and photographs. After cross checking the documents, they have to pay a fee Rs 400 per dolly for getting the pass to start their service here,” Harikumar added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp