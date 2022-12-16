Home States Kerala

New ‘circuit’ to promote Jain culture in Wayanad

To promote the Wayanad Jain Circuit, a cycle ride called Jain Ride - Season 2 will be organised in the district on Saturday.

The Jain temple at Sultan Bathery in Wayanad

KALPETTA: To introduce the culture and beliefs of Jain followers in Wayanad to students and visitors to the district, the tourism department will launch a package titled Jain Circuit. The District Tourism Promotion Council package will connect 12 Jain centres in the districts. This will be the second Jain circuit in India and the first in south India. The first circuit in the country was established in Bihar.

The Ananthanatha Swamy Jain temple also known as the Puliyarmala Jain temple, Mayiladippara Chandranatha Giri, Shantinath Jain temple, Panamaram Jain temple, Anjukunnu Jain temple, Mananthavadi Adinath Swamy Digambar Jain temple, Koyileri Puthiyattam Adiswara Jain temple, Putthanangadi Chandranatham Varadur Jain temple and Sultan Bathery Ancient Jain temple are among the important centres to be covered in the circuit.

Wayanad has less than 2,000 Jain followers in about 450 families. The district has the largest number of Jains in Kerala. Mananthavadi, Panamaram, Kanyampatta, Kalpetta, Venniyode, Varadoor and Anchukunnu are the major Jain settlement areas in Wayanad. The rituals of the community will also be introduced through the circuit.

To promote the Wayanad Jain Circuit, a cycle ride called Jain Ride - Season 2 will be organised in the district on Saturday. The cycle ride will start from Mayiladippara in Kalpetta at 7am and will end in Sultan Bathery via Mananthavadi. It will cover a distance of more than 100km through the 12 centres located in three taluks.

Around 35 riders from the district will participate in the event. In connection with the cycle ride, a drive to clean the various Jain centres in the district and a pamphlet campaign with information on Jain centres will also be held.

The Jain Ride is being organised by the District Tourism Promotion Council in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Tourism, Wayanad Jain Samaj and Wayanad Backpackers Tourism Society.

