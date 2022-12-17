Ernakulam St Mary’s Basilica gets administrator

Home States Kerala

Church sources said Fr Puthuvelil has written to the police seeking the handover of the basilica’s keys to him.

People offer prayers at Catholic Church. (EPS | Naveen Kumar)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Father Antony Puthuvelil has been appointed administrator at St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica, Ernakulam.Till recently the church didn’t have an administrator. Father Antony Narikulam, who had been the rector of the church, will continue in his position. However, his powers have been curtailed with the arrival of Fr Puthuvelil.

He was the vicar of the church at Mattur near Kalady. Fr Puthuvelil was appointed by Mar Andrew Thazhath after Fr Narikulam refused to abide by the Syro-Malabar Synod decision on Unified Holy Mass. Church sources said Fr Puthuvelil has written to the police seeking the handover of the basilica’s keys to him.

