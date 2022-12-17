Football fever reaches the depths of Arabian Sea, Messi fans in Lakshadweep take player's cutout underwater

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Like the football-crazy villages in Kerala, the football fever has touched the crescendo in Lakshadweep archipelago On Friday, the Argenitina fans in Kavaratti island led by vlogger Mohammed Swadikh installed a 4 m high cut out of Lionel Messi in the depths of Arabian Sea.

The cutout has been installed at a depth of 15 m near the Wall of Wonder which borders the deep sea. The cutout has been installed among the rock formations and coral reefs so that it does not drift away. The scuba divers of the Lakshadweep Scuba Adventure team helped to install the cutout.

“The entire island with an area of 8 sq km, is in the grip of football fever. We had taken out a colourful rally announcing the arrival of the FIFA World Cup in November. Huge cutouts of Messi, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo have been at all major junctions. We erected the biggest cut out of Messi which is 35 feet high, at Kavaratti Jetty junction,” said Mohammed Swadikh.

“When Saudi Arabia trounced Argentina, I had written in social media that ‘Every defeat is a precursor to a victory and Argentina will stage a comeback.’ Many people trolled me but Argentina staged a comeback. I caught some yellow fish from the lagoon and announced that I will fry it if Argentina wins. After Argentina trounced Croatia in the semi-final, I organised a biriyani feast for my friends at midsea. It was at that time I announced the decision to install a cut out in the sea,” he said.

Swadikh sought the help of Lakshadweep Scuba Adventure team, a group of 15 youngsters, who organise scuba diving for tourists who visit the island. With the help of the team they took the 4 m high cutout to the Wall of Wonder area and installed it among the rocks and coral reefs.

“The sea is 15 m deep at the Wall of Wonder. From this spot the deep sea begins. It is a nice location. We took the cut out to the spot in a country craft from where the scuba divers took it to the depth,” said K P Sajeed of Lakshadweep Scuba Adventure team.



