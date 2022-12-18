Home States Kerala

Keralite nurse, two kids found murdered in UK; husband arrested

Anju Asok's husband Saju Chelavalel, a native of Iritty in Kannur has been charged with triple murder.

Published: 18th December 2022 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2022 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

(Image used for representational purpose only.)

By Online Desk

A Keralite nurse and her two children were found murdered at Kettering in Northamptonshire, UK, on Thursday.

The victims have been identified as Anju Asok, 35 and her children Jeeva Saju, 6 and Janvi Saju, 4.

Anju Asok's husband Saju Chelavalel, a native of Iritty in Kannur has been charged with triple murder.

Detectives have charged Saju Chelavalel, 52, with three counts of murder," Northamptonshire police informed on their website.

Chelavalel will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 19.

NHS nurse Anju, who was from a village near Vaikom in Kottayam was found injured alongside her young children. Paramedics desperately battled to save the family but, despite their best efforts, all three were tragically pronounced dead shortly later, reports said.

Forensic post-mortem examinations have taken place at Leicester Royal Infirmary, where it was concluded all three died as a result of asphyxiation, police said.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Simon Barnes, said: “Our thoughts continue to be with the family of Anju, Jeeva and Janvi, who we are determined to seek justice for."

“Incidents of this nature are incredibly distressing, and I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who responded to the 999 call on Thursday, or has been involved with the subsequent investigation, for the professionalism and respect they have shown.

“I also want to thank the local community as we know how upsetting it is for an incident of this nature to take place. We will continue to have members of our Neighbourhood Policing Team on patrol in the area and I urge anyone with any concerns to please speak to them," Northants police website added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Keralite nurse murdered in UK Northamptonshire
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp