Keralite nurse, two kids found murdered in UK; husband arrested

By Online Desk

A Keralite nurse and her two children were found murdered at Kettering in Northamptonshire, UK, on Thursday.

The victims have been identified as Anju Asok, 35 and her children Jeeva Saju, 6 and Janvi Saju, 4.

Anju Asok's husband Saju Chelavalel, a native of Iritty in Kannur has been charged with triple murder.

Detectives have charged Saju Chelavalel, 52, with three counts of murder," Northamptonshire police informed on their website.

In this video, Superintendent Steve Freeman outlines what we know so far regarding the triple murder investigation in Kettering.



A man remains in police custody on suspicion of murder and we are not seeking anyone else at this time.



More here: https://t.co/iQeIFXsWlU pic.twitter.com/5IOcOWdVkb — Northants Police (@NorthantsPolice) December 15, 2022

Chelavalel will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 19.

NHS nurse Anju, who was from a village near Vaikom in Kottayam was found injured alongside her young children. Paramedics desperately battled to save the family but, despite their best efforts, all three were tragically pronounced dead shortly later, reports said.

Forensic post-mortem examinations have taken place at Leicester Royal Infirmary, where it was concluded all three died as a result of asphyxiation, police said.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Simon Barnes, said: “Our thoughts continue to be with the family of Anju, Jeeva and Janvi, who we are determined to seek justice for."

“Incidents of this nature are incredibly distressing, and I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who responded to the 999 call on Thursday, or has been involved with the subsequent investigation, for the professionalism and respect they have shown.

“I also want to thank the local community as we know how upsetting it is for an incident of this nature to take place. We will continue to have members of our Neighbourhood Policing Team on patrol in the area and I urge anyone with any concerns to please speak to them," Northants police website added.

