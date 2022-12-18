Home States Kerala

Post IFFK fiasco, Ranjith’s remarks draw criticism in Kerala

Many delegates were arrested by police following the issue. 

State Chalachitra Academy chairman and actor-director Ranjith

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the IFFK fiasco, State Chalachitra Academy chairman and actor-director Ranjith came in for sharp criticism from various quarters for jibing at the audience who booed at him at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), on Saturday.

The director likened the dissenting voices to barking dogs while speaking to media on Saturday. “The festival had attracted a good number of film lovers. There was no flaw in its coordination. Booing should not be made a big issue. Some people created noise. No big deal,” he said.

On the booing, he said: “I’m a native of Kozhikode. I’ve a house in Wayanad. I’ve assigned one Balakrishnan to look after the house. He rears some dogs there. They would bark at me whenever I go there. The dogs don’t know that I’m the owner of that house because my face is not familiar to them. But I do not oust them from the house,” he said.

Ranjith’s remark drew sharp criticism from different quarters. Prominent persons, including those who have close connections with the ruling Left Democratic Front, have called for sacking him from the post. Social media is flooded with posts and comments lamenting his “arrogance and inappropriate remarks”. Some ‘adventurous’ critics registered their protest by editing his Wikipedia page. The abusive sentences were later removed from Wikipedia. Editing his Wikipedia page, the critics came up with major allegations against him.

Referring to his speech at the IFFK closing ceremony on Friday, they alleged that he has been intolerant to criticism.  On Friday, the audience at the valedictory of the festival had booed him, apparently to register their protest against booking-related issues faced by the festival delegates.

Many delegates were arrested by police following the issue. In his address, Ranjith said he won’t be discouraged by such gestures. He cited his stint with the SFI to prove the point that he cannot be discouraged by such protests.

