School play ‘Boundary’ selected for state fest faces ‘pro-Pakistan’ charges in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: A drama staged by students of a school at an arts festival has found itself in the middle of a controversy. ‘Boundary’, the Malayalam drama of Memunda Higher Secondary School, had won the first place in the Kozhikode Revenue District School Arts Festival held earlier this month and was selected for the state festival. But, the BJP has now come up with an objection to its selection, alleging that the play is pro-Pakistan and conveys a wrong message to society.

The drama — written and directed by Rafeeq Mangalassery — had won the first place in the high school category with an ‘A’ grade. However, there has been a demand that it should not be allowed to be staged in the state arts festival, with the Hindu Aikya Vedi taking out a march against it. The school authorities, however, remain unfazed and have made it clear that ‘Boundary’ will be staged at the state festival to be held held in January 2023.

BJP district president V K Sajeevan said the play conveys the message that it is because of our narrow sense of nationalism that Pakistan is viewed as an enemy and that our country is not mature enough to think broadly. “The script of play for children should be in line with social realities and for the good of the country. The drama says that Pakistan is like Brazil and Argentina.

Neither Brazil nor Argentina have attacked our military personnel or carried out terrorist activities across the border. The makers of the drama should have thought about the families of those who sacrificed their lives to protect our country from Pakistan’s violence,” said Sajeevan. He alleged that it was through political influence that the pro-Pakistan play was brought to the arts festival through appeal.The venue of the state fest also has added more oil the controversy.“At the state arts festival, the play is going to be staged at the West Hill Maidan named after Captain Vikram, who died in the Mumbai terror attack, which is paradoxical,” he added.

Nothing anti-nat’l in play: Principal

School principal K Krishnadas said there was nothing anti-national in the play. “People accuse the play of being anti-national after watching only a part of it. The current decision is to go ahead with the play,” said Krishnadas.

Students Yuktha Anil, Hethika R S, Avani S, Riya Sudheer, Deekshith, Devanjana S Manoj, Neha Salvia B S, Mithrabinda, Angel B and Gautham Sarang portray various characters in the play.

The Memunda School had triggered a similar controversy in 2018 by staging the drama ‘Kithab’ at the Revenue District Arts Festival. The Malayalam drama, inspired by writer Unni R’s story ‘Vaanku’ and directed by Rafeeq himself, was withdrawn after several organisations staged protests, alleging it hurt religious sentiments.

