Kerala CM asserts satellite mapping report not final; stir to continue

KANNUR/KOZHIKODE: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday sought to allay fears expressed by certain quarters on the buffer zone issue, making it clear that the satellite mapping report is not final as the state government is convinced that it has some flaws. The government’s stand is that people in the inhabited areas should not be disturbed and they be allowed to continue to live peacefully where they live now, he said inaugurating the State Keralolsavam in Kannur.

“But some people are deliberately creating confusion on the issue by misinterpreting the government stand and trying to take advantage of the siutation,” Pinarayi said. The government was ready to present its views in the Supreme Court on how the apex court’s verdict would affect people, he said, adding, “we had also brought the issue before the Union government.” However, the state government had to submit a report in accordance with a court order. It was in this connection that the government had conducted the satellite survey. “It was done with the best of intentions,” the CM said.

“But the government is convinced that the survey couldn’t include all the details. So, we have taken a stand that the survey result is not final,” Pinarayi said. Hence, an expert committee, headed by Justice Thottathil Radhakrishnan, was appointed to conduct a study on the special characteristics of the local regions, he said. As part of this, local bodies were given the opportunity to express their concerns on ward basis.

“This is how the government works, as we want to do this in a crystal clear way,” he said. “But, some people have been continuously trying to create an impression that, everything is wrong with the government. There are clear intentions behind such campaigns. People should be able to understand this,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Karshaka Athijeevana Samyuktha Samithi (KKASS) announced an indefinite stir demanding immediate withdrawal of the sattelite survey report. Thamarassery Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil, who heads the Samithi, said the protest will be staged at Koorachund in Kozhikode, the worst hit by the buffer zone proposal.

Satellite survey report utter blunder: Thamarassery bishop

Inchanani yil alleged conspiracy behind the satellite mapping. “The satellite survey report prepared by Kerala State Remote Sensing and Environment Centre (KSREC) is an utter blunder and should be withdrawn immediately,” he demanded.

A committee comprising two or three ministers should study the issue. A field survey should be initiated with the support of local bodies to determine the buffer zone without affecting farmers, he said. The government should also appoint a committee to study social impact of buffer zone, he added.

All human settlements, farm lands, and constructions should be excluded from the proposed buffer zone limit. Forest and Wildlife Minister A K Saseendran said the government has no plan to submit the satellite survey report to the Supreme Court.

Only the report prepared by the expert committee will be submitted, he said. “Some people level allegation of conspiracy against government due to some misunderstandings,” he said. Meanwhile, the Congress is gearing up to intensify protests in the affected areas. The party will hold a convention at Chakkittapara on Tuesday to announce the agitation. Senior leader Ramesh Chennithala will inaugurate the convention.

Reject false propaganda spread on issue, CPM urges public

T’Puram: The CPM has urged the public to reject ‘false propaganda’ being spread on the buffer zone issue. In a statement on Sunday, the CPM state secretariat said the government had already clarified that the Supreme Court verdict on buffer zone was impractical. It said the satellite survey report on Ecologically Sensitive Zone (ESZ) was only ‘preliminary’ and did not include all settlements.

“The government has said those left out will be included in the field survey and deadline to submit complaints against the survey will be extended,” it said. “When it has been assured that the concerns of those affected will be allayed, people should not fall into the trap of those conducting a misinformation campaign against the government,” said the statement.

