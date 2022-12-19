Home States Kerala

World Cup special: Kerala hotel serves free chicken biriyani to mark Argentina's win

Long queues were seen outside the Rockland Hotel at Cherur in Thrissur in the morning.

Published: 19th December 2022 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MLA Shafi Parambil

Congress MLA Shafi Parambil, a die-hard Argentina supporter, inaugurated the distribution of free chicken biriyani at the hotel.

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A small hotel in Kerala's Thrissur celebrated Argentina's historic win in the FIFA World Cup final by serving free chicken biriyani to its customers on Monday.  

Long queues were seen outside the Rockland Hotel at Cherur in Thrissur in the morning as the hotel's owner had announced free chicken biriyani to their first 1,000 guests if Argentina won.

"I am a huge fan of Messi and his team Argentina. Like all Argentina fans, I also wanted Messi to take the cup this time as he deserved it more than any other player. Thankfully, he did it and I am happy for him," said Shibu P, the hotel's owner. The staff at the hotel are also Messi fans.

Congress MLA Shafi Parambil, a die-hard Argentina supporter, inaugurated the distribution of free chicken biriyani at the hotel.

WEB SCRAWL | Fitting end to great finale: Messi's World Cup finally

After Argentina won, there was a huge rush at the hotel. So, they decided to serve free biriyani to the first 1,500 guests.

"We are not giving the biriyani as a take-home parcel. Anybody who wants to eat can come here and have it happily," Shibu added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala football free chicken biriyani World Cup FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina Lionel Messi
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp