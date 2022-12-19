World Cup special: Kerala hotel serves free chicken biriyani to mark Argentina's win

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A small hotel in Kerala's Thrissur celebrated Argentina's historic win in the FIFA World Cup final by serving free chicken biriyani to its customers on Monday.

Long queues were seen outside the Rockland Hotel at Cherur in Thrissur in the morning as the hotel's owner had announced free chicken biriyani to their first 1,000 guests if Argentina won.

"I am a huge fan of Messi and his team Argentina. Like all Argentina fans, I also wanted Messi to take the cup this time as he deserved it more than any other player. Thankfully, he did it and I am happy for him," said Shibu P, the hotel's owner. The staff at the hotel are also Messi fans.

Congress MLA Shafi Parambil, a die-hard Argentina supporter, inaugurated the distribution of free chicken biriyani at the hotel.

After Argentina won, there was a huge rush at the hotel. So, they decided to serve free biriyani to the first 1,500 guests.

"We are not giving the biriyani as a take-home parcel. Anybody who wants to eat can come here and have it happily," Shibu added.

