At 45,417, Kerala has lowest number of households in slums

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has the lowest number of households in slums among urban population compared to many other states. While the state has 45,417 households living in slums, Gujarat has 3.45 lakh households, Uttar Pradesh 10.66 lakh, Maharashtra 24.99 lakh, Madhya Pradesh 11.17 lakh and Karnataka 7.07 lakh.

The data was provided by Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore in response to a question raised by CPM MP A A Rahim in the Rajya Sabha. As per the Centre’s data, which is based on the 2011 census, 6.54 crore people from 1.39 crore households live in 1,08,227 slums across the country.

The Union minister, in his reply, further pointed out that colonisation is a state subject. Schemes related to housing for the urban poor, including slum dwellers, are being implemented by states and union territories. The Union ministry of housing and urban affairs supports such efforts by providing Central assistance.

Going by the data, BJP-ruled states, including Gujarat, have high numbers of slum-dwellers while Kerala is among the states with the lowest number of households living in slums, said Rahim.

“Households in slums in BJP’s model state Gujarat is 3,45,998. Surat alone has 4,67,434 people living in slums. The figures expose the reality behind BJP’s developmental claims. The Kerala figures show that the Left is the real alternative,” said Rahim. The CPM leader further added that the Union government cannot wash its hands of the responsibility of rehabilitating slum dwellers. The Centre must provide more funds to states to enable construction of housing facilities for slum dwellers, he added.

