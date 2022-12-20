Joy and violence as Kerala celebrates Argentina win

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When Gonzalo Ariel Montiel scored the decisive penalty for Argentina in the World Cup final, the entire world erupted in joy. So did Kerala, which has garnered international attention for its love of the game, including from FIFA.

However, with the jubilation and joy that extended till dawn came ugly incidents of fans getting rowdy, indulging in violence and manhandling even policemen. While three youths celebrating Argentina’s win were hacked by a rival gang in Kannur, two police officers were assaulted by fans in Kochi. Another tragedy struck when a 16-year-old boy collapsed and died in Kollam’s Kottakkakam while celebrating Argentina’s victory on Sunday night.

The incident in Kannur took place when Argentina fans celebrated by beating drums and bursting crackers at Palliyamoola. The taunts by some of them did not go down well with fans of France. In the ensuing scuffle, three youths were hacked.

The condition of one person was serious, said the police, who took six people into custody. In Kochi, two officers of North police station were manhandled when they questioned fans whose celebrations caused a traffic block at Kaloor stadium junction on Sunday night. Three people were arrested.

Argentina team thanks Kerala for ‘wonderful support’

The ugly incidents threatened to eclipse the state’s passion for the game, which had become a talking point across the world during the month-long tournament. Throughout the World Cup, Kerala had been in news for its football craze and many fans’ mad love for Messi and Argentina.

There was a mother of five who embarked on a solo trip in her jeep from Kannur to watch the World Cup final, confident that Argentina will make it. There were fans from Kavaratti island in Lakshadweep who dove nearly 100ft in the ocean to erect a 3-ft-high Messi cutout. Then there was the 13-year-old from Trikaripur who got sponsors to take him to Qatar to watch Argentina’s clash with Netherlands after a video of him tearing up post the La Albiceleste’s loss to Saudi Arabia went viral.

Seleccion Argentina, the official Twitter handle of the Argentina football team, did not forget to thank Kerala after the final. “Thank you Bangladesh, Thank you Kerala, India, Pakistan. Your support was wonderful,” it tweeted on Monday. (With bureau inputs)

