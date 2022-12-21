Home States Kerala

Inboard fishing vessels drift into sea at Vypeen

The intervention of the fisheries staff saved around a dozen of Chinese nets at Vypeen.

Published: 21st December 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A fleet of 12 inboard fishing vessels, which were moored at Vypeen Kalamukku harbour, drifted into the sea as the ropes tied to the latches gave away at 11.45am on Monday. Only one boat was moored at the harbour while the others were tied to each other. The inboard fishing vessels are large country crafts with a length of 75 to 80m. The vessel can carry 50 to 60 fishermen.

“The vessels are very strong and would have sunk in the shipping channel due to turbulence. This would have affected the functioning of the port. We approached the vessels from behind in our twin-engine marine ambulance and pulled them to safety. Later, the boat workers came and brought the vessels to the harbour,” said Vypeenn fisheries station assistant director P Aneesh.

“The fishermen had gone to their home after mooring the vessels at the harbour. As soon as we got information, we alerted the boat drivers who rushed to the spot in country boats and brought the vessels to the harbour,” said Chandrabose, a fisherman. Each inboard vessel costs Rs 1.25 crore and carries fishing nets worth Rs 5 lakh.  The intervention of the fisheries staff saved around a dozen of Chinese nets at Vypeen. However, the drifting boats damaged the stake nets installed by the fishermen in the backwaters. Marine Enforcement head guard Ragesh, marine ambulance captain George, chief engineer Stanley and sea guards toiled hard for two hours to save the fishing vessels and averted a mishap.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fishing vessels Vypeen Kalamukku harbour
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Consider suspending Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be followed: Union Health Minister to Rahul
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha after questioning by the CBI in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam', in Hyderabad. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi liquor scam: KCR's daughter Kavitha has stake in Indo Spirits, says ED
Image used for representational purpose.
India may buy MQ-9 UAVs that killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri
Image used for representational purpose only.
Decadal census put off until further orders, no specific reason cited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp