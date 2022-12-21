Jio True 5G rolled out in Kochi and Guruvayur

By Express News Service

KOCHI: No more buffering while watching a live match or delay in downloading a movie. High-speed net has become a reality with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating Reliance Jio’s True 5G services on a trial basis in Kochi city and Guruvayur on Tuesday.

“I am happy to launch Jio’s True 5G services in Kerala. 5G services, in the long run, will bring transformational benefits for people of Kerala,” said the chief minister who launched the Jio True 5G and Jio True 5G Powered Wi-Fi services digitally from Thiruvananthapuram.

Jio claims that the shift to 5G will increase the internet speed by 100-150 times compared to the existing average speed of 10 megabits per second (Mbps) to 12 Mbps. At the event, live testing of the 5G internet showed a speed of 1,200 Mbps.

Jio demonstrated the immersive benefits of 5G in the field of healthcare, through Jio Community Clinic medical kit, and the revolutionary AR-VR device, Jio Glass. These benefits will bring transformational changes in the lives of people in Kerala.

The service provider claims that by the end of December 2023, every taluk of Kerala will have Jio’s 5G services. “By the end of December 2022, we will be launching 5G services in Thiruvananthapuram and by January 2023, in Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Malappuram districts.

“Kerala government has a special focus on the startup ecosystem, and the advent of 5G services in the state will boost the startups here that are working on new technologies such as IoT, Blockchain, AI, Machine Learning and Data Analytics. The advent of 5G will further propel these startups in Kerala and give them wings to fly,” said a Jio spokesperson.

Starting December 20, Jio users in Kochi and Guruvayur will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.

