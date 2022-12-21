Uniform Holy Mass: Parishioners block administrator at Ernakulam St Mary’s Basilica

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After remaining closed for nearly a month following a clash between the anti and pro-Unified Holy Mass faithful, Ernakulam St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica opened on Tuesday. The day saw dramatic events unfolding in front of the Basilica when the newly-appointed administrator Fr Antony Puthuvelil came to offer Holy Mass as per the instructions of Mar Andrews Thazhath. According to Fr Jose Vailikodath, PRO, Archdiocese Protection Committee, the parishioners prevented Fr Puthuvelil from entering the Basilica and celebrating the Holy Mass.

“The Archbishop had revoked the powers of rector Monsignor Anthony Narikulam without valid reasons. He then appointed his person Fr Puthuvelil as the administrator and gave him the powers of the rector too. As soon as the parishioners heard the news, the Parish Council met and passed a resolution proclaiming that they won’t accept the new administrator. They decided to prevent him from offering the Unified Holy Mass,” said Fr Jose.

Accordingly, when Fr Puthuvelil arrived at 6.30am, the parishioners blocked him. “After he left, the assistant vicar of the Basilica along with other priests offered the Holy Mass by facing the congregation,” said Fr Jose. He accused apostolic administrator, Archbishop Mar Thazhath of trying various ways to enforce the senseless decision of the Synod.

KOCHI: After remaining closed for nearly a month following a clash between the anti and pro-Unified Holy Mass faithful, Ernakulam St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica opened on Tuesday. The day saw dramatic events unfolding in front of the Basilica when the newly-appointed administrator Fr Antony Puthuvelil came to offer Holy Mass as per the instructions of Mar Andrews Thazhath. According to Fr Jose Vailikodath, PRO, Archdiocese Protection Committee, the parishioners prevented Fr Puthuvelil from entering the Basilica and celebrating the Holy Mass. “The Archbishop had revoked the powers of rector Monsignor Anthony Narikulam without valid reasons. He then appointed his person Fr Puthuvelil as the administrator and gave him the powers of the rector too. As soon as the parishioners heard the news, the Parish Council met and passed a resolution proclaiming that they won’t accept the new administrator. They decided to prevent him from offering the Unified Holy Mass,” said Fr Jose. Accordingly, when Fr Puthuvelil arrived at 6.30am, the parishioners blocked him. “After he left, the assistant vicar of the Basilica along with other priests offered the Holy Mass by facing the congregation,” said Fr Jose. He accused apostolic administrator, Archbishop Mar Thazhath of trying various ways to enforce the senseless decision of the Synod.