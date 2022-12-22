Home States Kerala

Nine-year-old girl dies, kin allege food poisoning; probe on

From there, she was shifted to another private hospital where she died. 

Published: 22nd December 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 09:41 AM

Image for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  The police have launched an investigation into the death of a nine-year-old girl who died while undergoing treatment for alleged food poisoning in Kozhikode on Tuesday night.

While relatives of Khyati Singh blamed the food that she ate from a fast food shop for the death, the Kunnamangalam police said she died of liver and kidney failure.

Khyati is the daughter of Telangana native and NIT-Kozhikode employee Jain Singh. She and her parents had momos from a fast food shop in Kattangal town on December 17. Soon after, she started vomiting and was rushed to a private hospital in Mukkam. From there, she was shifted to another private hospital where she died. The inquest and autopsy were done on Wednesday. 

“Doctors who examined the body said the girl had symptoms of viral hepatitis and her liver and kidney were damaged. She also had pneumonia. The death could have been caused by any medicine she was having or due to the intake of any poisonous substance. However, the symptoms show long-term liver disease,” said Kunnamangalam SHO Ashraf A.

