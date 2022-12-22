Home States Kerala

NSS demands LSG-level panels for data collection

Give an opportunity to those who have objections regarding the list to file a complaint.

Published: 22nd December 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Making its stance clear on the buffer zone issue, the Nair Service Society (NSS) has demanded the government to allay the concerns of settler farmers and people in the hilly areas of the state by finding a permanent solution to the issue.

In a press release issued here on Wednesday, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair suggested the government to constitute expert panels in each panchayat that comes within the buffer zone limits. “Such panels should collect data from the ground level and submit a report to the higher-level committee. The government should take steps to get an extension of time from the Supreme Court to prepare and submit such a report,” he said.

Nair added that a map of the buffer zones demarcating their boundaries should be published at the respective places. “Based on this, prepare and publish a list of the land, houses and other structures included in the 1-km buffer zone area.

Give an opportunity to those who have objections regarding the list to file a complaint. A hearing may be held to take a decision on complaints,” he said. “The government should work very carefully and find a permanent solution to allay the concerns of the people on the buffer zone issue,” he said.

OPPN CRITICISES GOVT
T’ Puram: Opposition Leader V D Satheesan has criticised the LDF Government’s laxity on the buffer zone issue. Satheesan said the government is playing a drama instead of convincing the Supreme Court about the human-inhabited areas. Satheesan has been raising the buffer zone issue within and outside the assembly on numerous occasions. He had moved an adjournment motion in the assembly session held in September and also raised two submissions in the recently concluded session.

