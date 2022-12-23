On a mission to get children ‘Back To Reading’

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: Hari is full of stories, and it his friends and family who are mostly in the firing line of his pop quiz based on tales read in the Amar Chitra Katha Malayalam books. Every time he encounters an elder person, Hari’s questions range from those on Jesus Christ, Bali, and even the Mahabharata. Watching the nine-year-old develop an interest in reading has been fulfilling for Thomas Mathew, the owner of Malay Publications. Thomas and his family has taken it up as a mission to lead the new generation to the world of books and reading.

Under his ‘Back to Reading’ programme, Thomas is reintroducing the once popular Amar Chitra Katha series in Malayalam. “By republishing these books, we are not only bringing enthusiastic children to reading, but also triggering nostalgic memories in their parents. Many connect the Amar Chitra Katha books to memories of their childhood,” said Thomas.

Hailing from Kattachira in Kottayam district, Thomas began republishing work during the pandemic. An engineer by profession, he is a huge fan of comic books. “When everyone remained indoors, it was the children who were most affected. Amar Chitra Katha and other book were the world to me growing up. It crossed my mind why children of this era should miss out on the experience.

I started exploring the possibilities and contacted the publisher, Amar Chitra Katha Pvt Ltd,” he said. The company refused to take up the project at first, but later came around to providing technical support at Thomas’ own risk.

In less than a year, Malay Publications released 18 Amar Chitra Katha Malayalam books and two volumes of the Mahabharatha. “It is not just about the financial benefits. For me, it is the smile on the faces of parents and children who view and read these books. In the digital era, when children are immersed in videos and games, pictorial books like the Amar Chitra Katha can be a diversion from bad habits and long screen times,” he said.

The Malayalam editions are gaining popularity, with migrant families seeking them out in large numbers. “For them, this is a way to develop in their children a love for their mother tongue. A UK family had bought both English and Malayalam versions of some Amar Chitra Katha books from me. Their child took the English version of Garuda to school. After reading it, his classmates started enquiring about it and I ended up sending them 60 copies of the book,” he added.

COMBINED EFFORT

Thomas is not alone in this endeavour as his wife Stephy, a headmistress, and three children also play various roles, right from editing to delivering books via courier.

