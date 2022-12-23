Silent campaign against Sudhakaran in Congress camp

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Lok Sabha elections fast approaching, a section within the Congress reportedly wants K Sudhakaran to step down from the state president post. Ever since he drew the wrath of the IUML leadership, a section of leaders, including seniors and youngsters, has been reportedly trying to bring him down. Rumours about his ill health have further fuelled the move. Sudhakaran’s detractors, however, don’t have a leader to be projected as his replacement.

The 74-year-old Kannur MP took over the mantle of state Congress in June 2021. Though he, along with Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, led the party with much elan and poise, Sudhakaran floundered badly later. He had come under attack for his back-to-back controversial statements. Sudhakaran also could not keep his promise of an organisational revamp. This apart, he had to face the brunt of party workers when complaints came up against underperforming leaders. There has been a general complaint among party workers that Sudhakaran is unable to liaise with them on a daily basis due to his frequent hospitalisation. His detractors within the party are keen to see him opting for a voluntary exit.

Cashing in on this, a silent campaign is being unleashed against him citing that the Congress would put up a dismal performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections if he continues to be at its helm.

“It is true that a debate is on in the Congress over Sudhakaran’s failure as the party president. But we will not ask him to step down. It’s for him to take a call on whether to continue or not,” a top Congress leader told TNIE on condition of anonymity.

It is also learnt that a few young legislators and MPs are up in arms against Sudhakaran. Taking a cue from senior leader Shashi Tharoor’s mandate for a change, these leaders demand that the party should have a young face at the helm to keep it in good stead in the 2026 assembly elections. Sudhakaran’s detractors also plan to launch a fresh face as party chief ahead of the LS and assembly elections.

Meanwhile, a senior Congress leader close to Sudhakaran told TNIE that the party president is aware of the move against him.

“Sudhakaran has been hugely successful in taking on the CPM. He will bounce back as he has the backing of lakhs of young supporters. He will not be removed from the post as leaders like A K Antony and K C Venugopal will not dare to antagonise the Ezhava community.

Moreover, Sudhakaran’s detractors do not have a leader to project as his replacement,” said a Sudhakaran loyalist. It is reliably learnt that national general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal and Congress Working Committee leader A K Antony have strongly disapproved of any move against Sudhakaran.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Lok Sabha elections fast approaching, a section within the Congress reportedly wants K Sudhakaran to step down from the state president post. Ever since he drew the wrath of the IUML leadership, a section of leaders, including seniors and youngsters, has been reportedly trying to bring him down. Rumours about his ill health have further fuelled the move. Sudhakaran’s detractors, however, don’t have a leader to be projected as his replacement. The 74-year-old Kannur MP took over the mantle of state Congress in June 2021. Though he, along with Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, led the party with much elan and poise, Sudhakaran floundered badly later. He had come under attack for his back-to-back controversial statements. Sudhakaran also could not keep his promise of an organisational revamp. This apart, he had to face the brunt of party workers when complaints came up against underperforming leaders. There has been a general complaint among party workers that Sudhakaran is unable to liaise with them on a daily basis due to his frequent hospitalisation. His detractors within the party are keen to see him opting for a voluntary exit. Cashing in on this, a silent campaign is being unleashed against him citing that the Congress would put up a dismal performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections if he continues to be at its helm. “It is true that a debate is on in the Congress over Sudhakaran’s failure as the party president. But we will not ask him to step down. It’s for him to take a call on whether to continue or not,” a top Congress leader told TNIE on condition of anonymity. It is also learnt that a few young legislators and MPs are up in arms against Sudhakaran. Taking a cue from senior leader Shashi Tharoor’s mandate for a change, these leaders demand that the party should have a young face at the helm to keep it in good stead in the 2026 assembly elections. Sudhakaran’s detractors also plan to launch a fresh face as party chief ahead of the LS and assembly elections. Meanwhile, a senior Congress leader close to Sudhakaran told TNIE that the party president is aware of the move against him. “Sudhakaran has been hugely successful in taking on the CPM. He will bounce back as he has the backing of lakhs of young supporters. He will not be removed from the post as leaders like A K Antony and K C Venugopal will not dare to antagonise the Ezhava community. Moreover, Sudhakaran’s detractors do not have a leader to project as his replacement,” said a Sudhakaran loyalist. It is reliably learnt that national general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal and Congress Working Committee leader A K Antony have strongly disapproved of any move against Sudhakaran.