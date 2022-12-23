SIT takes over Titanium job scam probe, digs up more dirt on accused

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The special investigation team (SIT) constituted to probe the Travancore Titanium job scam has started collating details of financial transactions made by the accused even as information has started trickling in regarding the involvement of Syamlal, one of the accused, in similar job fraud episodes in the past.

Sources said Syamlal, in the past too, conned people by offering them jobs in various government departments. He committed the fraud by claiming to be an influential government official.Syamlal also made the other accused Divya Jyothi, her husband Rajesh Kumar and Rajesh’s brother PremKumar part of the racket by offering commissions, the sources added.

Meanwhile, there has been uncertainty about the outcome of the probe as the special team has only taken over the cases that were registered by the city police. The city police so far have registered eight cases, while the remaining one case was registered by Venjaramoodu police, which falls in Thiruvananthapuram rural police district. Though all the cases are of similar nature and the accused are the same, no decision has been taken regarding the clubbing of the cases.

An officer, who is part of the team, said a final decision in this regard will be taken by the top police bosses.“Since that single case falls in another police district, we are not investigating it for the time being. We have got no orders to club that case to our file,” said the officer.

Meanwhile, Divya alleged that she was innocent. While being escorted for evidence collection, Divya said she was being framed by the police. In an audio clip that surfaced in the media, she could be heard saying that she had arranged for the interview of 31 candidates for jobs in Travancore Titanium Products Limited.

Thirty of those interviews were done by legal assistant general manager Sasi Kumaran Thampi, who is an accused in the case and is under suspension.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The special investigation team (SIT) constituted to probe the Travancore Titanium job scam has started collating details of financial transactions made by the accused even as information has started trickling in regarding the involvement of Syamlal, one of the accused, in similar job fraud episodes in the past. Sources said Syamlal, in the past too, conned people by offering them jobs in various government departments. He committed the fraud by claiming to be an influential government official.Syamlal also made the other accused Divya Jyothi, her husband Rajesh Kumar and Rajesh’s brother PremKumar part of the racket by offering commissions, the sources added. Meanwhile, there has been uncertainty about the outcome of the probe as the special team has only taken over the cases that were registered by the city police. The city police so far have registered eight cases, while the remaining one case was registered by Venjaramoodu police, which falls in Thiruvananthapuram rural police district. Though all the cases are of similar nature and the accused are the same, no decision has been taken regarding the clubbing of the cases. An officer, who is part of the team, said a final decision in this regard will be taken by the top police bosses.“Since that single case falls in another police district, we are not investigating it for the time being. We have got no orders to club that case to our file,” said the officer. Meanwhile, Divya alleged that she was innocent. While being escorted for evidence collection, Divya said she was being framed by the police. In an audio clip that surfaced in the media, she could be heard saying that she had arranged for the interview of 31 candidates for jobs in Travancore Titanium Products Limited. Thirty of those interviews were done by legal assistant general manager Sasi Kumaran Thampi, who is an accused in the case and is under suspension.