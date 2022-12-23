Wear mask in public, crowded areas: Health Minister Veena George

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what may mark the return of the mask mandate, Health Minister Veena George on Thursday urged the public to wear masks in public and crowded places. “Always wear a mask when in public places and in crowds. Do not lower the mask while speaking,” Veena said in her advisory to the public.

Veena said Kerala has stepped up Covid preventive measures in the wake of rise in cases in other countries.“Covid tests will be conducted on patients admitted in hospitals with breathing difficulties and also those suffering from high fever, throat pain and breathlessness,” said Veena.

Asking people to follow Covid protocol, the minister said, “Extra caution should be exercised during vacation. Those with fever, cough and cold should not interact closely with elderly and children. Special attention should be given to children, the elderly and those with comorbidities. Washing of hands should be made a habit.”

Meanwhile, the health department conducted a district-level meeting to step up vigil. District health officers were asked to send alerts on cluster formation and take immediate preventive measures. They will send Covid-suspect samples for genome sequencing to the designated labs.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what may mark the return of the mask mandate, Health Minister Veena George on Thursday urged the public to wear masks in public and crowded places. “Always wear a mask when in public places and in crowds. Do not lower the mask while speaking,” Veena said in her advisory to the public. Veena said Kerala has stepped up Covid preventive measures in the wake of rise in cases in other countries.“Covid tests will be conducted on patients admitted in hospitals with breathing difficulties and also those suffering from high fever, throat pain and breathlessness,” said Veena. Asking people to follow Covid protocol, the minister said, “Extra caution should be exercised during vacation. Those with fever, cough and cold should not interact closely with elderly and children. Special attention should be given to children, the elderly and those with comorbidities. Washing of hands should be made a habit.” Meanwhile, the health department conducted a district-level meeting to step up vigil. District health officers were asked to send alerts on cluster formation and take immediate preventive measures. They will send Covid-suspect samples for genome sequencing to the designated labs.