Eight killed, two injured as car carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from TN falls into gorge near Kumily

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Eight Sabarimala pilgrims were killed and another two injured after a car in which they were travelling fell into a gorge at 7th Curve near Lower Camp on the Kumily - Cumbum route in Idukki on Friday night.

The deceased are residents of Andipatti in Tamil Nadu. The incident happened on Friday at 11 pm when the car carrying 10 Sabarimala pilgrims including a child were returning back to Tamil Nadu after visiting the Sabarimala temple.

While initiating a hair pin curve, the driver lost control of the car and rammed into a tree on the road side and fell into a 40 ft gorge atop the pen stock pipe through which the neighbouring state is withdrawing water from the Mullaperiyar dam.

Seven persons died on the spot though Kumily police immediately rushed to the spot and conducted rescue operations.

The injured child was taken to a hospital in Kumily while others were taken to hospitals in Theni under the leadership of Cumbum police and fire and rescue personnel.

Police said hair pin curve, narrow road and driver’s lack of experience in driving on such risky stretches had resulted in the accident.

