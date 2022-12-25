Home States Kerala

K Sudhakaran exudes confidence in leading the party in the 2024 general elections

Published: 25th December 2022 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2022 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC president K Sudhakaran.(Photo | Special arrangement)

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress president K Sudhakaran has ruled out the possibility of the Congress national leadership removing him from the post. TNIE had reported on Thursday about a silent move to topple K Sudhakaran, citing his ill-health and back-to-back controversial statements which had put both the party and the UDF on the defensive.

Meanwhile the K Sudhakaran camp has started efforts to douse rumours about his ill health. On the eve of Christmas, one of his staff members posted a picture of him in gym gear after a bout of strenuous workout. The delay by the national leadership in announcing Sudhakaran continuing as state president has caused further anguish in his camp.

Speaking to TNIE, K Sudhakaran said a handful of MPs are keen to see him removed from the post. "Some of my colleagues in the Lok Sabha have been against me right from the time I became state Congress president. Speaking to the media after meeting former Congress president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi recently, senior leader K Muraleedharan had told the media that I will continue in office. The AICC leadership has never asked me to step down. I am perfectly fine now. As a man of principles, I would quit the president role, the moment I feel that I am a misfit”, said Sudhakaran.

The 74-year old leader has a huge fan following in the state and outside, through his 'KS Brigade movement'. His biggest strength has been the support of youngsters. Sudhakaran has been able to steer the Congress' protests against the LDF Government effortlessly in the last 1.5 years. Under his leadership, both KSU and Youth Congress leaders who were lodged in jail or were injured during protests in the letter-writing fiasco in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation issue got a fair deal from the party. It was Sudhakaran who ensured that their bail and hospital expenses were met.

At a time when his detractors have been targeting him, Sudhakaran remains confident that he will lead the party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

 K Sudhakaran in his gym in New Delhi on Saturday.

