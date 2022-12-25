Home States Kerala

Kerala: Bank credits over Rs 2 crore to wrong account; user held for diverting fund

The bank authorities said the glitch happened as the bank was working on a merger with another major bank and software updations were underway.

Published: 25th December 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

arrest

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The city police on Saturday arrested two youngsters for diverting Rs 2.44 crore credited to one of the persons’ account due to a software error. According to the police, Rs 2.44 crore was credited to the young man’s account in a new-generation bank on December 18. He had opened an account for cryptocurrency trading.

When he found out that such a huge amount was credited to his account, the first accused transferred the amount to 54 different accounts in 19 banks via online banking.

It took him 171 transactions to transfer the money to the accounts of his friends and family. The second accused is his friend who helped him complete the task.

The bank came to know about the software glitch only recently. The bank authorities then lodged a complaint with the police following which the arrest was made, said an official of the city police team.
The police found out that the young people also tried to exchange the money for cryptocurrency, but failed. However, they bought four iPhones using the money they received unexpectedly.

According to sources in the bank, talks were held with the account holder to give back the fund, but the youngster couldn’t do it as he had spent the money. He even used it to settle a loan.

The bank authorities said the glitch happened as the bank was working on a merger with another major bank and software updations were underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cryptocurrency trading Arrest
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp