Home States Kerala

CM Pinarayi to meet PM Modi over buffer zone, 'SilverLine' discussions

Pinarayi has assured the people living around protected forests that they would not lose their land or livelihood in the wake of the project.

Published: 26th December 2022 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2022 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Express)

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday. The Supreme Court's order on setting up a buffer zone around protected forests and the state's proposed 'SilverLine' semi-high-speed rail project are likely to figure in the discussions. 

According to a note from the Chief Minister's office, the meeting will be held at the Prime Minister's official residence at 10.30 am on Tuesday. The Chief Minister is currently in Delhi to attend a meeting of the CPM Politburo scheduled to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Last week, Pinarayi assured the people living in the protected forests spread across 115 densely populated panchayats in the state that they would not lose their land or livelihood in the wake of the one-kilometre buffer zone. 

On 'SilverLine', Pinarayi has told the Assembly that the Union government has no other option but to sanction the state's ambitious 540-km-long semi-high-speed railway project. Reiterating that the state government has not retreated from the scheme, the Chief Minister said the redeployment of officials assigned to acquire land for the project was only a "temporary measure" until the Centre sanctions 'SilverLine'. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Prime Minister Narendra Modi Silverline project
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp