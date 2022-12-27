Home States Kerala

CPM politburo today, to discuss charges against EP Jayarajan

The CPM leadership is also unhappy about the way the Kerala unit’s rectification campaign is slighted as a mere fight between two leaders, EP and P Jayarajan.

Published: 27th December 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

EP Jayarajan

EP Jayarajan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking serious note of the allegations against senior leader  EP Jayarajan, the CPM politburo will take up the issue for discussion in its meeting beginning in New Delhi on Tuesday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and state secretary M  V Govindan are likely to explain the whole episode at the meeting.

The CPM leadership is also unhappy about the way the Kerala unit’s rectification campaign is slighted as a mere fight between two leaders, EP and P Jayarajan. “The allegation reportedly raised by P Jayarajan is part of the criticism going on within the party as part of inner party democracy...There are many issues raised. We will look into all of them,” a CPM  Central Committee member told TNIE.  It’s learnt that the state secretariat to be held on Friday will constitute an inquiry commission to look into the allegations against EP. In that case, EP will step down from the post of the LDF convener.

Immediately after he reportedly levelled allegations against EP in the CPM state committe, charges surfaced against P Jayarajan hinting at his alleged links with quotation mafia in Kannur. It is not yet sure whether the party will also probe the allegations against P Jayarajan. The stand of Pinarayi and Govindan will be crucial on this.

Meanwhile, P Jayarajan who has been instructed by the state secreatary to file his complaint in writing is yet to do so. The leadership is of the view that even if the complaint is not  filed, the party should inquire the allegations as they have  already been widely discussed by the media. The state leadership is not happy with the way things are going on in the Kannur party.

Some leaders see conspiracy element against the Left party

There is already dissatisfaction with the way E P Jayarajan has handled some issues. He has taken leave for treatment and is not participating in the meetng of the CPM and the LDF. But the way news spread that he is retiring from politics has not gone well with the leadership. Some leaders see a conspiracy element against the party in the move. Meanwhile, Pinarayi ignored reporters’ queries on the EP issue in Delhi.  CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said CPM has the capacity to resolve the issue. “If there is a problem within the CPM, let them discuss,” he told reporters.

CPM CENTRAL LEADERSHIP TO FOLLOW KERALA MODEL
Taking a leaf from Kerala CPM, the central leadership has decided to extend the rectification drive at the national level. This is the third rectification drive taken up by the central leadership.

