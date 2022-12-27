Mandala pooja today

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Mandala pooja, the concluding ritual of the annual 41-day Sabarimala pilgrimage season, will be held at the Lord Ayyappa temple on Tuesday. The ceremony will be held after adorning the idol with the ‘Thanka Anki’ (golden attire) by thantri Kandararu Rajivaru at 12.30pm. Kalabhabhishekam will be the special ritual to be performed on the day. The thantri will perform Brahmakalasa pooja at the Mandapam at 9.30am.

Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president K Ananthagopan, member S S Jeevan, special commissioner Manoj, devaswom executive officer H Krishnakumar, administrative officer Santhakumar and assistant executive officer Ravikumar will be present.

Thanka Anki deeparadhana

The ceremonial procession, carrying Thanka Anki, from Aranmula reached Sannidhanam after a three-day journey on Monday evening. The thantri received the golden attire in front of the sreekovil. Deeparadhana was held after adorning the idol with the Anki.

Tractor donated to TDB

The Nagercoil municipal council on Monday donated a tractor to the TDB. The vehicle will be used to carry prasadam from manufacturing plants to distribution counters. At a ceremony in front of the Holy Steps, Nagercoil municipal chairman R Mahesh handed over the key to TDB president K Ananthagopan on Monday morning.

SABARIMALA REVENUE TOUCHES Rs 223 CRORE

The revenue during the first 39 days of the Mandala season at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala stood at Rs 222.98 crore. Of this, Rs 70.10 crore is the total hundi collection, Travancore Devaswom Board (TBD) president K Ananthagopan said on Monday. However, he refused to reveal other income sources, including the sale proceeds from aravana which contributes the major portion of the total revenue. He said adequate preparations are in place for the concluding phase of the Makaravilakku season beginning on December 30. Preparations are in place for the customary Erumely Pettathullal ritual on January 11 and Thiruvabharanam procession from Pandalam on January 12.

SABARIMALA: Mandala pooja, the concluding ritual of the annual 41-day Sabarimala pilgrimage season, will be held at the Lord Ayyappa temple on Tuesday. The ceremony will be held after adorning the idol with the ‘Thanka Anki’ (golden attire) by thantri Kandararu Rajivaru at 12.30pm. Kalabhabhishekam will be the special ritual to be performed on the day. The thantri will perform Brahmakalasa pooja at the Mandapam at 9.30am. Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president K Ananthagopan, member S S Jeevan, special commissioner Manoj, devaswom executive officer H Krishnakumar, administrative officer Santhakumar and assistant executive officer Ravikumar will be present. Thanka Anki deeparadhana The ceremonial procession, carrying Thanka Anki, from Aranmula reached Sannidhanam after a three-day journey on Monday evening. The thantri received the golden attire in front of the sreekovil. Deeparadhana was held after adorning the idol with the Anki. Tractor donated to TDB The Nagercoil municipal council on Monday donated a tractor to the TDB. The vehicle will be used to carry prasadam from manufacturing plants to distribution counters. At a ceremony in front of the Holy Steps, Nagercoil municipal chairman R Mahesh handed over the key to TDB president K Ananthagopan on Monday morning. SABARIMALA REVENUE TOUCHES Rs 223 CRORE The revenue during the first 39 days of the Mandala season at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala stood at Rs 222.98 crore. Of this, Rs 70.10 crore is the total hundi collection, Travancore Devaswom Board (TBD) president K Ananthagopan said on Monday. However, he refused to reveal other income sources, including the sale proceeds from aravana which contributes the major portion of the total revenue. He said adequate preparations are in place for the concluding phase of the Makaravilakku season beginning on December 30. Preparations are in place for the customary Erumely Pettathullal ritual on January 11 and Thiruvabharanam procession from Pandalam on January 12.