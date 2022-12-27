UDF takes guarded approach on EP Jayarajan controversy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF leadership has taken a guarded approach in connection with the financial allegations raised against LDF convener E P Jayarajan by party veteran P Jayarajan. It was IUML senior leader P K Kunhalikutty who first broke the silence on the controversy and termed it as an internal matter of the CPM. More than 48 hours after the controversy arose, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has sought a probe by an independent agency.

Speaking to reporters in Thrissur, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s silence on the issue is a matter of astonishment. On Christmas Day, Kunhalikutty told reporters in Malappuram that the financial allegations against E P Jayarajan are an internal issue of the CPM. He maintained that the IUML usually does not intervene in such issues. “Let them (CPM) handle this. That’s the right thing. We need not intervene.

The IUML does not interfere in such matters, and let them resolve it,” said Kunhalikutty. But the discord in the IUML came to the forefront when another legislator K P A Majeed maintained that they cannot remain silent on the latest controversy. He urged the CM to break his silence. Chennithala termed the controversy which has since rocked the CPM badly as a highly serious issue. He said that E P Jayarajan had misused his power as a minister in the previous LDF Government.

“It is a grave issue as the allegations have been raised by a senior CPM leader himself. The chief minister should clarify on the issue as a party inquiry alone will not suffice,” said Chennithala. Satheesan opined that the controversy exposes the links of Left leaders with anti-social elements. The opposition leader expressed surprise at the way in which the CPM leadership has been maintaining silence or has not even bothered to rubbish it.

