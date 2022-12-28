CPM politburo unlikely to take up EP Jayarajan issue

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM poliburo that began its two-day meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday is likely to skip any discussion on the EP Jayarajan issue. On Tuesday morning, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechuri told the media that everything including the Kerala issues will be discussed in the two-day PB meeting. However the newly inducted PB member and state secretary M V Govindan, later dismissed the whole issue over E P Jayarajan as a mere media creation.

He further made it clear that the PB will not discuss the EP episode. The Kerala CPM, which remains more powerful than the party central leadership, has decided not to officially discuss the matter in the PB, it’s learnt. “According to organisational norms, the state leadership does not need to report it as there is no written complaint on the controversy,” a central committee member told TNIE.

“Moreover, the rectification campaign is going to be launched in around 40,000 units of the party in the state. There will be hundreds of issues raised and discussed. Every issue will be discussed at the respective units where it was raised,” he said.

However, party leaders point out that the central leadership is aware of the current political and organisational scenario of the party in Kerala. The CPM is presenting the rectification campaign in the state and national level as the biggest inner-party democratic process which no other mainstream political party has taken up.

Kerala CPM to project rectification campaign

Party leadership has decided to introduce the campaign well before the central leadership taking up the same. According to Left watchers, this is a strategically maneuvered step by the leadership. In the cabinet and the organisation this is a transitional phase.

In the last assembly election, CPM decided not to give tickets to incumbent ministers, including seniors and trusted ones of the leadership, by administering a transition. After one and half years, CPM is also bringing in a power transition in the organisation by making M V Govindan the state secretary bypassing a few senior leaders.

