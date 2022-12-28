Home States Kerala

Discord in CPM creates fissures in Muslim League

Shaji and Firoz also sought to drag the CM into the mix, saying nothing was possible in the CPM without the knowledge of Pinarayi. 

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The waves set off by wranglings within the CPM have reached IUML shores with second-rung leaders teaming up in unleashing a tirade against the ruling party, forcing League strongman P K Kunhalikutty to shed his “soft stand” on the issue.

Kunhalikutty, who had earlier said P Jayarajan’s allegations against E P Jayarajan were an internal issue of the CPM, on Tuseday called for an investigation into the charges against EP. “The allegations related to the financial dealings should be considered seriously... An investigation that brings out the truth to the public domain should be conducted,” he told reporters.

The IUML national general secretary made a volte-face after party MLA from Tirurangadi K P A Majeed, state secretary KM Shaji and Youth League state general secretary P K Firoz came out strongly against the CPM on the issue. Shaji and Firoz also sought to drag the CM into the mix, saying nothing was possible in the CPM without the knowledge of Pinarayi. Kunhalikutty was at pains to explain his initial stand.

“At that stage, the issue was the discussions held at the CPM state committee meeting. When reporters asked to respond to the meeting, I said it was the party’s internal matter. Even the reporter’s question was to respond to CPM’s internal matter,” he said. In a social media post earlier, Majeed had alleged that the Vaidekam resort in Morazha was built after levelling hills. The opposition against the resort was silenced by the CPM, he said.

IUML not divided over row, says Kunhalikutty

Shaji demanded a detailed investigation into the financial dealings. “It is not South Korea or China to let the ruling party investigate graft allegations against its own leaders, “ he said. Firoz attacked the CPM leaders for not raising their voice against Pinarayi.

“P Jayarajan maintains close relationship with quotation gangs. E P Jayarajan maintains close relationship with party business tycoons and his children runs businesses in Kerala and outside. But the person who leads both Jayarajans maintains relationship with quotation gangs and business tycoons. However, no one dares to talk about him in the party, “Firoz said. Kunhalikutty said the IUML is not divided over the controversy. “The party has only one opinion...We want a detailed investigation into the financial dealings," he said.

However, Kunhalikutty’s explanation seems to have failed to convince many leaders in the party including Shaji supporters. They are concerned about the party strongman’s increasing proximity with the CPM.

KUNHALIKUTTY MAY ATTEND CPM FUNCTION TODAY
Malappuram: Amid the controversy, PK Kunhalikutty skipped the symposium organised on Tuesday as part of ‘Malappuram Maholsavam’, the 80th anniversary celebrations of CPM official organ Deshabhimani. He was to speak on ‘pluralism & democracy’. The organisers said he will attend the celebration on Wednesday

