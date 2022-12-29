NIA conducts raid at the premises of former PFI leaders in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After the Union Government banned the Popular Front of India (PFI), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is continuing its crackdown on PFI and on Thursday conducted raids on the premises of those who were earlier associated with PFI in Kerala. A special team of NIA raided the residences of several PFI leaders across the state.

Official sources said the simultaneous raids began on Wednesday night in 56 places spread across Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Palakkad, Alappuzha and Malappuram districts. The raids were conducted following inputs that a few leaders were still actively coordinating the functioning of the PFI despite the ban.

The raids were specifically focused on the premises of those leaders who were earlier active functionaries of the PFI. Sources said the NIA has been tracking the activities of several PFI leaders after the ban and received inputs that many of them have been conducting secret meetings at various places in Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram. As part of the raids, the NIA team is also collecting the bank account details of a few suspects to track fund transfers.

KOCHI: After the Union Government banned the Popular Front of India (PFI), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is continuing its crackdown on PFI and on Thursday conducted raids on the premises of those who were earlier associated with PFI in Kerala. A special team of NIA raided the residences of several PFI leaders across the state. Official sources said the simultaneous raids began on Wednesday night in 56 places spread across Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Palakkad, Alappuzha and Malappuram districts. The raids were conducted following inputs that a few leaders were still actively coordinating the functioning of the PFI despite the ban. The raids were specifically focused on the premises of those leaders who were earlier active functionaries of the PFI. Sources said the NIA has been tracking the activities of several PFI leaders after the ban and received inputs that many of them have been conducting secret meetings at various places in Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram. As part of the raids, the NIA team is also collecting the bank account details of a few suspects to track fund transfers.