Home States Kerala

NIA conducts raid at the premises of former PFI leaders in Kerala

The raids were conducted following inputs that a few leaders were still actively coordinating the functioning of the PFI despite the ban.

Published: 29th December 2022 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Raids

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After the Union Government banned the Popular Front of India (PFI), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is continuing its crackdown on PFI and on Thursday conducted raids on the premises of those who were earlier associated with PFI in Kerala. A special team of NIA raided the residences of several PFI leaders across the state.

Official sources said the simultaneous raids began on Wednesday night in 56 places spread across Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Palakkad, Alappuzha and Malappuram districts. The raids were conducted following inputs that a few leaders were still actively coordinating the functioning of the PFI despite the ban.

The raids were specifically focused on the premises of those leaders who were earlier active functionaries of the PFI. Sources said the NIA has been tracking the activities of several PFI leaders after the ban and received inputs that many of them have been conducting secret meetings at various places in Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram. As part of the raids, the NIA team is also collecting the bank account details of a few suspects to track fund transfers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIA PFI NIA Raids
India Matters
Walking with Rahul Gandhi
For representational purposes
Indian companies wait and watch amid Covid surge, better prepared for WFH
Dr S S Lal with Mathias Abraham
To Trivandrum with hope, Malayali native from Ethiopia arrives in search of his roots
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo | PTI)
Love is blind: Indian government's all-consuming affair with secrecy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp