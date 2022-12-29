Home States Kerala

Porotta is king in 2022, overtakes biriyani, idiyappam in online orders

Hotel owners said demand for porotta was high for offline orders too.

Published: 29th December 2022 06:03 AM

Parottas being made at an eatery in Palarivattom, Kochi | A Sanesh

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: The fluffy porotta reigned supreme in 2022 with Keralites ordering and devouring nearly 25 lakh of them in the year, said the data provided by food delivery app Swiggy.

In fact, the crispy delight, affectionately called ‘Keralathinte Desiya Bhakshanam’ (Kerala’s national food), beat chicken biriyani and idiyappam, the next two favourites, by a wide margin. Keralites ordered 4.27 lakh chicken biriyanis and 2.61 lakh idiyappams via Swiggy this year, said the data. Masala dosa, the south Indian dish famous in north India, was fifth.

Hotel owners said demand for porotta was high for offline orders too. “Though we sell idiyappam, puttu, chappati and other food items, the highest demand was for porotta. People want to have something heavy on a low budget, a purpose porotta serves.

With porotta, most people ordered either chicken curry or beef. On an average, we sell nearly 700 to 800 porottas every day,” said Libi Joseph, co-partner of Matha Hotel in Kochi. Interestingly, Swiggy received most orders for porotta and biriyani for dinner. “Our analysis revealed that most of the orders by Keralites for their favourite dishes were placed during evening,” said a spokesperson with Swiggy.

A Kochi-based dietician said food habits of Malayalis are changing at an alarming rate. “From kanji in the morning, people gravitated towards dosa, idli, puttu and idiyappam. This trend is again changing as many people now order heavy food in the morning.

However, eating large quantities of products made of maida will lead to trouble. We are getting several patients suffering from obesity and other health issues,” said the dietician who didn’t want to be named.The Swiggy spokesperson said the firm witnessed a growth of nearly 58% in 2022.

Quantity ordered

Porotta: 24,65,507
Chicken biriyani: 4,27,929
Idiyappam: 2,61,855

Most popular snacks

Chicken fry, appam

Favourite desserts

Ice-cream, falooda, Choco lava, coconut pudding

