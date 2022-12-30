Home States Kerala

Congress backs AK Antony; soft Hindutva, says CPM

However, Satheesan on Thursday welcomed Antony’s statement and said Congress was not the party that recruited people to BJP.

Published: 30th December 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader AK Antony

Senior Congress leader AK Antony (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sensing an opportunity to win back the majority votes that it lost in recent years, the Congress state leadership on Thursday rallied behind veteran leader A K Antony who had asked the leadership not to alienate the majority community. 

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and Vadakara MP K Muraleedharan backed Antony. However, Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan remained skeptical. Meanwhile, realising Antony’s game plan, CPM and BJP flayed Congress for his remarks. After inaugurating the Congress’ foundation day on Wednesday, Antony had said those going to temples or applying tilak on their foreheads should not be sidelines. He had also urged the state leadership to ensure both majority and minority communities are brought together to unseat BJP from power. His remarks kicked off a political debate as Congress has often been accused of toeing a soft Hindutva line.

However, Satheesan on Thursday welcomed Antony’s statement and said Congress was not the party that recruited people to BJP.  “In the assembly earlier, I had said people who apply tilak on their forehead and wear saffron dhoti are not BJP supporters,” he told reporters. 

Muraleedharan too said he does not agree with terms like ‘minority appeasement’ and ‘soft Hindutva’. He flayed the BJP for failing to show the broad-mindedness conceptualised by Hinduism. Reacting to the developments, CPM state secretary M V Govindan said Antony’s words were an open declaration of the soft Hindutva stand adopted by Congress. 

Cong biggest anti-Hindu party: BJP

Govindan told reporters in Kochi, “Antony did not reject soft Hindutva stand. Instead, he said it should be adopted. CPM has always been against this and will oppose it.” He said BJP could not be defended by the ‘soft Hindutva’ stance, which was what the Congress was doing.

“It will simply be the bridge that connects more people to BJP. Several Congress leaders support soft Hindutva,” he said. Govindan said all who apply tilak on their foreheads are not supporting this stance. “Believers are not religious fundamentalists. Those indulging in communalism have no faith. Any believer has the right to act as per their faith.

They won’t be portrayed as communalists,” he said. BJP state president K Surendran said Congress was the biggest anti-Hindu party in India and had always promoted minority politics. “Antony’s statement is just deception. Congress has always adopted an anti-Hindu stand when in power. No other party has harmed the majority community like Congress,” he said.

Congress not a community organisation: Unnithan
Taking an indirect swing at Antony’s remark, Unnithan said Congress was not a community organisation, but had an inclusive system. He also called for a revamp in the party. “Congress’ organisational system is in trouble. It is in an inanimate state. If no reorganisation is done before the 2024 elections, Congress will suffer a huge setback,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
majority votebank AK Antony CPM congress
India Matters
(Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Why Agnipath is a landmark fiscal reform
Guruvayur Temple (Photo | EPS)
Guruvayur Temple possesses over Rs 1,737 crore in bank deposits, 271 acres land
The roosters tied to a plant in the police station in Balasore | Express
Cocks spend two days in police custody, released after health check-up in Odisha
Walking with Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp