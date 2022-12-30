Home States Kerala

CPM to discuss allegations against EP Jayarajan today

E P Jayarajan, who had taken leave from the party committees due to his ill-health, was forced to participate in the committee.

Published: 30th December 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM state secretariat will on Friday take a call on the controversies over senior leader EP Jayarajan and family’s alleged amassing of disproportionate assets. It was reportedly raised by Kannur strongman P Jayarajan in the last state committee in E P Jayarajan’s absence. 

E P Jayarajan, who had taken leave from the party committees due to his ill-health, was forced to participate in the committee. At the Kannur railway station on Thursday night before boarding the train to Thiruvananthapuram, a visibly-disturbed LDF convener was confronted by television journos. However, he chose to evade their cross questions similar to what Pinarayi Vijyan had done in New Delhi. 

It is expected that if the secretariat takes up the controversy, E P Jayarajan will clarify his position. P Jayarajan is yet to file a complaint in writing. He is also expected to be present in the capital on Friday. Whether the party leadership will decide to initiate a probe or discuss the issue in the state committee is to be seen. 

Among the leaders there is an opinion that CPM should clarify the issue before the public. For that it has to initiate a probe. The CPM secretariat will also take up the inquiry commission report on the Thrikkakara byelection and its result.

