KSCDC planning to brew liquor from cashew fruits

KOLLAM: The Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) is pinning its hopes on a proposal to brew liquor from cashew fruits and promote it as a luxury product as the cashew industry is once again engulfed in crisis. The project is likely to be accepted by the government because of Kerala’s strong per capita alcohol consumption.

The company is also aiming at an early-mover advantage by starting the first Feni-type liquor manufacturing unit in the state. The liquor is anticipated to be marketed in one-litre bottles. The final price will be close to Rs 1,000.

The idea for the product came from Goa Feni, a popular brand being marketed in Goa. The Goa government uses cashew fruits to produce Feni, its popular brand of liquor. According to KSCDC chairman S Jayamohan, the corporation was given the go-ahead to brew liquor from cashew fruits by the first Pinarayi government.

"Foreign tourists increasingly enjoy Goan Feni as a popular beverage. And for that reason, we have thought about launching such a product. We can make cashew liquor from the abundant cashew fruits that are available in our state. If we make use of our cashew fruits, we may resolve the issue the cashew sector is experiencing,’’ the chairman said.

The project’s estimated cost is Rs 13.02 crore. Within one year of the product’s launch in Kerala, the KSCDC expects to bring Rs 100 crore of foreign investment into the cashew industry. Furthermore, the KSCDC intends to include other fruits such as apples, bananas, and jackfruit, in order to create liquor products from them. KSCDC also hopes that cashew liquor will increase farmer income and revitalise the collapsing industry.

‘‘The local beverage brand is now well-liked by tourists, particularly those from western countries. The cashew liquor will not only give the industry a lease of life, but it will also revitalise the tourism sector and generate more new job prospects as well. The licence proposal for a separate cashew liquor outlet has been submitted to the excise department,’’ Jayamohan added.

KSCDC has been aiming to buy raw cashew fruits directly from farmers, he added. The proposed cashew liquor production facility will be built inside an old cashew factory in Azhiyur, Kozhikode, with a three lakh litres annual production capacity.

