K Sudhakaran supports AK Antony’s statements

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The remarks of senior Congress leader AK Antony that visiting temples and applying tilaks on foreheads are not signs of communalism are part of the political stand followed by the party over the years, Congress state president K Sudhakaran has said.

In a statement issued on Friday, he said the Congress always fights against communal ideas. It is not a party that divides people in the name of religion, but a party committed to protecting the secularism of the country by safeguarding communal harmony. Hence, we can’t push some people away in the name of tradition or customs being followed by them, he said.

Congress, which is a party that upholds a high sense of democracy and secular values, can’t make compromises when it comes to communalism. We can’t discriminate against people based on their caste, religion, language, class, colour, food and dress. But, CPM and BJP adopt the style of political exploitation by dividing people based on their religion and giving communal colour to believers. BJP can’t assimilate the idea of tolerance preached by Hinduism, said Sudhakaran.

Congress will continue its fight against communalism. Antony’s remarks have come up from the general perception of Congress politics. It is absolutely a correct statement, said Sudhakaran. Antony has only reiterated the political vision followed by the Congress over the decades, he said.

