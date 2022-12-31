Saji Cherian set to return, Jan swearing-in likely

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Saji Cherian is all set to return as a minister in the second Pinarayi Vijayan government. The CPM state secretariat on Friday unanimously decided to reinduct into the cabinet the Chengannur MLA who had stepped down as minister in July following the row over his alleged anti-Constitutional remark.

The secretariat entrusted the chief minister to take a call on the date of the swearing in ceremony, which, sources said, was likely in January, as per Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s convenience. Cherian’s return was greenlit after the police team that probed the controversial speech case gave him the clean chit in its final report submitted before the Tiruvalla First Class Magistrate court. The High Court had earlier dismissed a plea seeking to disqualify him as an MLA.

Cherian had stepped down as the minister for fisheries, culture and youth affairs on moral grounds on July 6 after his remarks against the Constitution during an event in Mallappally sparked a row. Both CPM and Pinarayi had taken a tough stand against him for the remarks as they came at a time when the party was organising a series of programmes against the alleged anti-Constitutional activities by the BJP government at the Centre.

A CPM secretariat member, Cherian played a key role in bringing various community organisations in central Kerala to the Left fold in the past two assembly elections. A close confidant of Pinarayi, his return to the cabinet was expected in December. However, CPM state secretary M V Govindan had decided not rush, opining that the MLA had resigned on moral grounds.

Cherian has resigned before a police case was registered. So, Govindan felt a hasty decision could invite the wrath of the Opposition and the public. The CPM decided to wait. Now, with the legal issues resolved, there is nothing wrong in Cherian returning to the cabinet, the party felt.

