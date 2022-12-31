Home States Kerala

Saji Cherian set to return, Jan swearing-in likely

Saji Cherian is all set to return as a minister in the second Pinarayi Vijayan government.

Published: 31st December 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Saji Cherian. (File Photo)

Saji Cherian. (File Photo)

By K S Sreejith
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Saji Cherian is all set to return as a minister in the second Pinarayi Vijayan government. The CPM state secretariat on Friday unanimously decided to reinduct into the cabinet the Chengannur MLA who had stepped down as minister in July following the row over his alleged anti-Constitutional remark.

The secretariat entrusted the chief minister to take a call on the date of the swearing in ceremony, which, sources said, was likely in January, as per Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s convenience. Cherian’s return was greenlit after the police team that probed the controversial speech case gave him the clean chit in its final report submitted before the Tiruvalla First Class Magistrate court. The High Court had earlier dismissed a plea seeking to disqualify him as an MLA. 

Cherian had stepped down as the minister for fisheries, culture and youth affairs on moral grounds on July 6 after his remarks against the Constitution during an event in Mallappally sparked a row. Both CPM and Pinarayi had taken a tough stand against him for the remarks as they came at a time when the party was organising a series of programmes against the alleged anti-Constitutional activities by the BJP government at the Centre. 

A CPM secretariat member, Cherian played a key role in bringing various community organisations in central Kerala to the Left fold in the past two assembly elections. A close confidant of Pinarayi, his return to the cabinet was expected in December. However, CPM state secretary M V Govindan had decided not rush, opining that the MLA had resigned on moral grounds. 

Cherian has resigned before a police case was registered. So, Govindan felt a hasty decision could invite the wrath of the Opposition and the public. The CPM decided to wait. Now, with the legal issues resolved, there is nothing wrong in Cherian returning to the cabinet, the party felt.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saji Cherian CPM
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp