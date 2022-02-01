STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NGO moves HC seeking right to safe working environment for women in Malayalam film industry

The inaction on the part of the government to take steps to implement the recommendations of the Justice K Hema Commission is illegal, said the petition

Published: 01st February 2022 08:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 08:48 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court. (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Disha, a non-governmental organization based in Malappuram, on Tuesday approached the Kerala High Court seeking the implementation of the recommendations made by the Justice K Hema Commission for ensuring the right to decent work of women in the film industry. The state has a bounden duty to ensure the basic human rights of women working in the film industry and to ensure that they are not subjected to any hostile discrimination at their workplace, stated the petition.

AK Preetha, counsel for the petitioners, pointed out that the committee submitted its report, after conducting marathon evidence-taking measures, on December 31, 2019. The report recommended ensuring gender justice and basic human rights including that of the constitutional concepts of equal pay for equal work and a safe working environment. The inaction on the part of the government to take steps to implement the recommendations is illegal, she said.

The petition stated that many women artists have revealed sexual harassment faced by them before the committee. The government is bound to conduct an investigation into the matter of sexual harassment and if there is any offence under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, then the state is statutorily bound to take penal action, it added.

