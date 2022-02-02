STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Rome trial court acquits Enrica Lexie marines who shot dead Indian fishermen

Two Italian marines accused of killing two fishermen from Kerala and Tamil Nadu were acquitted by a trial court in Rome.

Published: 02nd February 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Enrica Lexie at Cochin Port in Kochi | File photo

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two Italian marines accused of killing two fishermen from Kerala and Tamil Nadu were acquitted by a trial court in Rome. Italian news agency ANSA reported that a preliminary investigations judge (GIP) on Monday acquitted marines Salvatore Girone and Massimiliano Latorre who were accused to have killed Valentine Jelastine of Kollam and Ajeesh Pink of Kanyakumari, mistaking them for pirates, off the coast in Kochi. The incident happened on February 15, 2012 when the marines opened fire from the ship Enrica Lexie.

According to the agency, the GIP’s ruling had been expected after a prosecutor in December asked for dropping the charges against both. In a statement, Italian Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini welcomed the “positive outcome” for Girone and Latorre. Quashing the long-pending criminal case in June, last year, the SC had ruled that Rs 4 cr each would be given to the families and Rs 2 cr to the owner of the boat used by the fishermen.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enrica Lexie Italian marines Kerala fishermen
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp