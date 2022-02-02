Weekly Covid infection rate dips further in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister Veena George has said that the weekly infection rate has declined further to 16%. The decline in infection rate began last week. The weekly rate came down from 215% to 71%. The weekly infection rate is calculated on the basis of infections recorded in the last week of December. The third wave that began from January 1, saw the weekly infection rate at 45% in the first week, 148% in the second week and 215% in the third week.

The state reported 51,887 new cases with a test positivity rate of 43% on Tuesday. The minister said the cases are not increasing proportionally to the increase in test numbers. At present only 42.47% patients, including Covid and non-Covid, occupy the ICU while 57 per cent beds remain vacant. Similarly 84% of ventilator beds remain vacant, Veena said.

The health department has issued guidelines for hospitals to deal with Omicron. It said that only symptomatic persons should be tested before treatment in OP, casualty and inpatient sections. Otherwise testing shall be done only on the recommendation of the treating doctors. All hospitals should have separate areas for treating Covid patients. There shall be one entry each at OP and casualty sections.

Each department in a hospital should arrange separate beds for their patients with Covid infection. There shall be a separate ward for Covid patients under each speciality. Such patients shall be shifted to Covid ICU only if there is an emergency. All health workers shall wear N95 masks, face shields and surgical gown. Use of PPE kits shall be restricted to intensive care treatment, as per the new guidelines.

The Women and Child Development Department has granted financial aid to 103 children who lost parents or guardians due to Covid, from 143 applications. It has spent Rs 3.9 crore. The beneficiaries will get a fixed deposit of Rs 3 lakh and a monthly aid of Rs 2000 to the joint account of the child and the present guardian. The monthly aid will continue till the child reaches the age of 18.

Quarantine norms relaxed

In a major relief to international travellers on a short visit, the government has done away with the requirement of quarantine for them if the visit is for less than seven days. Health secretary Rajan Khobragade issued the orders, making the new rule effective from February 1. They still have to undergo testing as per the Centre’s norms. But they are allowed to conduct their business by following Covid appropriate behaviour and return within seven days. If they are tested positive, they shall report to health institutions and avail of treatment.