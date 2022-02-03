STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Centre says no green light yet for SilverLine, leaves Kerala blushing

However, the state government put on a brave face insisting that the Cenre has not denied permission, but only sought certain clarifications.

Published: 03rd February 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the Vande Bharat proposal kicked up a political debate over SilverLine, the Left government’s dream project suffered another setback on Wednesday with the Union government telling Parliament that no sanction has yet been given for the proposal. However, the state government put on a brave face insisting that the Cenre has not denied permission, but only sought certain clarifications.

Stating that the SilverLine’s detailed project report (DPR) is incomplete, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said clearance depends on its techno-economic viability. The DPR does not have sufficient details on the technical feasibility of the project. Responding to questions from UDF MPs N K Premachandran and K Muraleedharan in the Lok Sabha, he said financial viability will also be examined after finalisation of technical parameters.

This is for the first time the Centre has come on record against the project. Noticeably, it came after the state government, during the pre-budget consultations, urged the Centre to give the final nod. 
KRDCL has been advised to provide detailed technical documents such as alignment plan, particulars of railway land and private land, crossings over existing railway network, duly depicting affected railway assets through the zonal railways for detailed examination and conclusion on its feasibility. 

Ongoing protests against the project too have come to the Centre’s attention, Vaishnaw said. The Centre is waiting for the ongoing Social Impact Assessment study which will bring out the extent of the project’s impact on the public. 

The state government chose to play down the new development. There’s no need to say that the Centre won’t issue clearance, said Finance Minister K N Balagopal. “Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has written to the CM saying that the State can go ahead with land acquisition and related activities.

owhere it says that permission for the project has been denied,” he said. The K-Rail authorities also said the Railway has not sent any official communication about denial of clearance.  Opposition UDF and BJP once again hit out against the project. “How can the state submit DPR without even the basic details?” asked Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SilverLine Kerala
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp