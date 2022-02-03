STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pinarayi calls on UAE to invest more in Kerala

Industries Minister P Rajeeve, Indian Ambassador in UAE Sanjay Sudhir, Indian consul general Aman Puri and Lulu Group chairman M A Yusuffali were present.

Published: 03rd February 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 06:16 AM

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Expo 2020 venue in Dubai. Pinarayi thanked Al Maktoum for the support given by UAE in the development of the state. He also urged the ruler to take the initiative for more investment in Kerala which now enjoys an industrial-friendly climate. 

Industries Minister P Rajeeve, Indian Ambassador in UAE Sanjay Sudhir, Indian consul general Aman Puri and Lulu Group chairman M A Yusuffali were present. As part of strengthening cooperation in industrial and trade sectors, a high-level team from Abu Dhabhi chamber will visit Kerala soon. This was decided during discussions between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Abu Dhabi chamber chairman Abdulla Mohamed Almazuri in UAE.

Almazuri told the delegation from the state that there are immense opportunities for industrial and trade cooperation between Kerala and Abu Dhabi. Pinarayi requested the cooperation and support of Abu Dhabi chamber in tapping the investment potential in Kerala.

