Samastha to keep off Muslim Coordination Committee

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema has decided not to be a part of the permanent Muslim Coordination Committee that has declared agitations against the government’s decision to hand over the appointments in Waqf Board to Public Services Commission (PSC).

The decision was taken at the Samastha central mushawara (consultative body) meeting last month and was communicated at the meeting of the Samastha Coordination Committee held at Chelari in Malappuram two days ago. Samastha Coordination Committee is the forum of all the feeder outfits that come under the parent organisation.

Though Samastha said that a permanent mechanism is unnecessary, it will participate in the meetings convened by Panakkad Thangals as and when urgent issues concerning the Muslim community arise.

Samastha’s decision has virtually rendered the Muslim Coordination Committee ineffective. Kanthapuram faction of Sunnis is not a member of the committee and with the exit of Samastha the committee will be unrepresented by Sunnis, the largest faction in the Muslim community in Kerala. Three factions of Mujahids and Jama’at-e-Islami are the other major members of the committee. Samastha has not clarified as to why it is reluctant to be a part of the committee.