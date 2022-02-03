STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Samastha to keep off Muslim Coordination Committee

Samastha Coordination Committee is the forum of all the feeder outfits that come under the parent organisation.  

Published: 03rd February 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

(Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema has decided not to be a part of the permanent Muslim Coordination Committee that has declared agitations against the government’s decision to hand over the appointments in Waqf Board to Public Services Commission (PSC).

The decision was taken at the Samastha central mushawara (consultative body) meeting last month and was communicated at the meeting of the Samastha Coordination Committee held at Chelari in Malappuram two days ago. Samastha Coordination Committee is the forum of all the feeder outfits that come under the parent organisation.  

Though Samastha said that a permanent mechanism is unnecessary, it will participate in the meetings convened by Panakkad Thangals as and when urgent issues concerning the Muslim community arise.  
Samastha’s decision has virtually rendered the Muslim Coordination Committee ineffective. Kanthapuram faction of Sunnis is not a member of the committee and with the exit of Samastha the committee will be unrepresented by Sunnis, the largest faction in the Muslim community in Kerala.  Three factions of Mujahids and Jama’at-e-Islami are the other major members of the committee.  Samastha has not clarified as to why it is reluctant to be a part of the committee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp