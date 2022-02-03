STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unusual weather: Mercury up in Kerala, Munnar freezes

Published: 03rd February 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: After a prolonged dry spell, mercury has started soaring across the state with many coastal districts experiencing temperature up to 3 degree Celsius above normal. The maximum temperature has been hovering around 34 degrees in several districts.

Meanwhile, cool weather conditions continue to prevail in Munnar. For the first time since the beginning of winter, temperature dropped to sub-zero level in Munnar on Wednesday. Frost fall was reported in Chenduvarai estate of Kannan Devan Hill Plantation (KDHP) on Wednesday morning which caused extensive damage to tea plants. KDHP authorities said they are yet to assess the extent of damage. 

Normally, Munnar witnesses frost fall by December-end and the first week of January, however, this time it has been delayed. According to meteorologists, the delay in withdrawal of the South-West and North-East monsoon and the intense rainfall in November and December led to the delay in the arrival of winter.
Meteorologists attribute the clear sky for the drop in temperature in the high ranges. 

“The sky has been clear and there has not been much rainfall during the past one month. Due to the clear sky, the infrared waves radiate heat energy from earth surface during night hours. This leads to sudden drop in temperature and the moisture in the air condenses to form frost when the temperature falls to sub-zero level,” said Cusat Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research scientist M G Manoj. 

Cold north winds contribute to chill weather

“The cold north winds in the upper atmosphere also contributes to the chill weather. The warm air radiating from earth surface and the cold wind in the upper atmosphere cause instability, which leads to drop in temperature in the high ranges,” said Cusat Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research
scientist M G Manoj.

The summer season normally starts by the first week of March and extends up to May 31. However, the temperature had started soaring in Kerala by February third week last year. But the state received intermittent rains during the summer, which helped to keep the maximum temperature below 40 degree Celsius then.

