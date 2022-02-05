STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala is business-friendly, Pinarayi tells UAE investors

Pinarayi pointed out that about 52 per cent of the existing industrial units in the state were established in the last six years.

Pinarayi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Reiterating the government’s commitment to further improve the ease of doing business in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged companies and businesses in the UAE to take advantage of the state’s  business-friendly environment. He was inaugurating the Kerala Pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020.

The Chief Minister listed out a number of  initiatives including the simplification of procedures and setting up of digital engagement channels such as Kerala - Single Window Interface for Fast and Transparent Clearance  (K-SWIFT) and Kerala-Central Inspection System (K-CIS).  

 “We have always tried to provide maximum support to investors and would put concerted efforts to further help industry and the government to bridge gaps and work together in the true spirit of collaboration and partnership, so as to chart a new growth story,” the Chief Minister told the gathering. 

Pinarayi pointed out that about 52 per cent of the existing industrial units in the state were established in the last six years. He said the areas needing investments are the ones in the knowledge sector and highly skilled sectors.  Healthcare, life sciences, petrochemical, aviation, defence and food processing are some of the sectors where the state is keen to attract investments, he added.

On the industrial front, the process of licensing has been moved to online platforms and made automatic and transparent, the Chief Minister said. Industrial investments up to 2.5 Million Dirhams, are issued automatic approvals. Investments more than 2.5 million Dirhams will be issued approval in a time-bound manner, he added.

