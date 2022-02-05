Kerala: Rs 122 crore allotted for projects in education sector 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has given administrative sanction of Rs 122 crore for various projects in the general education sector. As many as 111 schools will benefit from the allocation, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said.

While 72 schools will be given Rs 81 crore under capital head, 31 schools will receive Rs 41 crore under revenue head. More projects in the general education sector will also be given administrative sanction soon, the minister said.

Sivankutty said the process is on to accord administrative sanction of Rs 46 crore for construction of buildings in 29 higher secondary schools and 13 vocational higher secondary schools. Administrative sanction of Rs 22 crore is also expected for construction of labs and libraries in various higher secondary schools, the minister added.