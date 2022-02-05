STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Muslim Youth League wants its cadre to be more Islamic

Youth League activists exercising as part of Fajr Club programme in Kozhikode

By MP Prashanth
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Muslim Youth League (MYL) has launched programmes titled ‘Fajr Youth Club’ and ‘Chiraku’ that aim to instil Islamic values among the activists and to help the youth use their time meaningfully as stipulated by the religion.

‘Fajr Youth Club’ is started by the Kozhikode district committee of the MYL on the death anniversary of IUML leader Syed Abdurehman Bafaqi Thangal on January 19, which will continue for 40 days. “We envisaged the programme after we realised that the youth are misutilising their time and energy. Many spend their time on social media till late night and get up late in the morning,” said MYL district general secretary T Moideen Koya. 

The MYL workers in a unit will assemble at the IUML office or at the house of a party worker after the morning Subahi prayers in mosques and spend around 10 minutes for discussing an issue, usually something related to current affairs. “Then, they proceed to sports and games of their choice like walking or shuttle badminton,” Moideen Koya said. 

“If they continue the process for 40 days, it will become a part of their life. We hope that the Fajr Youth Club will instil a sense of purpose in the life of our workers,” he said. The Malappuram unit of the MYL is implementing a similar programme titled ‘Chiraku’ that also aims to instil moral values among the youth.

Congratulating the MYL efforts, Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) state working secretary Abdul Hameed Faizi said it is a model to be emulated.  Faizi said the circular sent to MYL units has asked them to ensure that Islamic duties such as prayers are practised and to create interest in the affairs of mosques and madrasas.

Such activities will surely attract religiously-inclined people to the Muslim League, he said. During the inauguration of Fajr Club in Kozhikode, one of the sayings of Bafaqi Thangal was recalled, “Be a Muslim first and League next, then only you will become Muslim League”, Faizi said. “It is heartening to know that MYL is reinventing itself these days,” he said.

