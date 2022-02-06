STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala psychologist gets 6-year RI for sexual abuse of minor boy

Judge R Jayakrishnan, who pronounced the verdict against the disgraced 58-year-old, ordered that the convict will have to undergo six months’ additional imprisonment if he failed to pay the fine.

K Gireesh

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Clinical psychologist K Gireesh was on Saturday handed down rigorous imprisonment (RI) for a period of six years, plus fine of Rs 1 lakh by a special fast track court for sexually abusing a 13-year-old boy during a counselling session. 

Judge R Jayakrishnan, who pronounced the verdict against the disgraced 58-year-old, ordered that the convict will have to undergo six months’ additional imprisonment if he failed to pay the fine.  This is the first instance of a clinical psychologist being convicted in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) case in the state.  The incident took place at ‘Thanal’, a private clinic run by the convict at Manacaud here,  on August 14, 2017.  

The school authorities suggested that the child be taken to the clinic since he had trouble concentrating in his studies.  The child was the only patient in the room when  he was called inside the psychologist’s room for consultation and Gireesh assaulted the boy there.  He warned the terrified child against disclosing the matter to anyone. Special Public Prosecutor R S Vijay Mohan appeared before the court for the child.

