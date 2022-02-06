STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kozhikode street singer couple recall how Lataji's songs helped build their lives

Lata Mangeshkar was their god as it was by singing her songs the couple had survived the tough times in Kozhikode raising six children. 

Published: 06th February 2022 11:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 11:02 PM   |  A+A-

Babu Bhai, wife Latha and children singing in a street of Kozhikode

By Pooja Nair
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The demise of legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar has broken the hearts of tens of thousands of people in and outside the country and so has the news shattered a family in Kozhikode. Street singers Babu Bhai and wife Latha from Kozhikode's Mavoor had been praying for Lataji since the day she was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

For the couple, who has been singing in the streets of Kozhikode for more than three decades, Lata Mangeshkar was their god as it was by singing her songs the couple had survived the tough times in Kozhikode raising six children. The same had given the couple the opportunity to travel to Qatar for a week-long music programme completely sponsored by a Doha-based organisation and later to Dubai for a Bollywood musical night.

Talking about the melody queen, Babu Bhai's wife Latha said, "We heard about Lataji's condition the same day when our 20-year-old son was admitted to Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital with heart-related ailments. We have been praying for both Lataji and my son since then, as both are very important people in our lives. When the news of her demise broke this morning, it was indeed heartbreaking. We are sure, till the very last day of our lives, we will be relishing the songs sung by Lataji, as she has been my lucky charm and also the hope to live."

Named after the melody queen

Talking about the tale behind her name, Latha said, "I'm very fortunate that my parents named me after the singer. Both my father and mother migrated to Kozhikode from Gujarat decades ago in search of a job. But they ended up becoming street singers and they always sang the songs of Lataji, Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi. "When I was born in 1962, without a second thought, my mother named me Latha, as she was an ardent fan of the nightingale of India," she added.

Recalling her favourite songs from Lataji's collection, Latha said, "I started singing with my parents at the age of 10. The first song of Lataji my mother taught me was 'Ek pyaar kaa nagma hai' from the movie 'Shor'. Later, I started singing the same song with my husband who was also a great follower of Lataji. Since I had not got formal education, my husband started teaching me songs of Lataji and one among them was 'Lag jaa gale' from the movie 'Woh Jo Hasina'. I also sang Lataji's 'Pyar kiya to darna kya' from 'Mughal-e-Azam', 'Tujhe Dekha Toh' from 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Satyam Sivam Sundaram', 'Beeti na bitai' from 'Parichay', 'Rangeela re' from 'Prem Pujari'. We had also tried to learn some of her songs composed by A R Rahman and all these were taught to us by our kids. People in Kozhikode have given us immense love and support for our singing, which is the reason why we still live in Kozhikode with our children. We could also get a house constructed which was completely supported by the music lovers of Kozhikode. Since I was born to this world, we have been living and relishing the songs of legendary singers and Lataji tops it."

Babu Bhai and Latha always wanted to meet Lata Mangeskhar but could not.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Street singers Babu Bhai and wife Latha Kozhikode's Mavoor opportunity to travel to Qatar Doha-based organisation Bollywood musical night 'Beeti na bitai' from 'Parichay'
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp