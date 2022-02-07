2018 Kerala tribal lynching: 'No deliberate attempt to delay trial', says special public prosecutor

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Denying that there was a deliberate attempt to delay the trial in the case, special public prosecutor (SPP) VT Reghunath said that he couldn't attend the hearings due to health issues. "I pursued the case seriously and held multiple discussions with the DIG and investigation officers. I noticed the absence of three mahazars and recommended further investigation," he told The New Indian Express.

"The case was delayed as the accused were not provided copies of the chargesheet and digital evidence. Meanwhile, I developed retina detachment in my eyes and underwent a surgery in Kochi in June 2021. A correction surgery was done after six months and I couldn’t read. This was why I did not appear in court," he added.

"Hearing can only start after framing of charges. For that, all 16 accused and their lawyers have to be in court," he said. COVID outbreak and lockdowns also affected the functioning of court, he said. In November 2021, the director general of prosecution issued a letter to Reghunath seeking reasons for not appearing in the case.

"I furnished the explanation with copies of my medical history. There has been no communication since. I do not know whether they have removed me or appointed a new public prosecutor," he said.

Meanwhile, local residents have alleged that Madhu died after being tortured by police. DySP N Muraleedharan, however, said there were only two policemen in the jeep, one of whom sat with Madhu in the back. "Madhu started vomiting 15 minutes after we started the journey and fell unconscious. We have no issues if CBI investigates the case," he said.

On the allegation that there was no digital evidence to prove the attack by locals, Muraleedharan said there was 53 GB of digital proof. "All the 16 accused have been provided the copy of the chargesheet. Three of them sought copy of the digital proof. We submitted it in a pen drive and the court ordered to provide a copy to the first accused," he said.