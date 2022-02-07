STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhu murder case: Kerala government searches for new special public prosecutor

Following allegations that the prosecution was deliberately delaying the trial, the government has asked Madhu's kin to submit three names to select the new SPP.

Published: 07th February 2022 04:47 AM

Gavel

For representational purposes

By A Satish
Express News Service

ATTAPPADI: The repeated absence of the special public prosecutor (SPP) in the Madhu murder case has surprised the Mannarkkad SC/ST court. The SPP was absent when the court considered the case on November 15, 2021 and January 25, 2022.

Following allegations that the prosecution was deliberately delaying the trial, the government has asked Madhu's kin to submit three names to select the new SPP. Initially, P Gopinath was appointed the SPP but did not take charge.

Then, VT Reghunath was appointed, but he later informed the director general of prosecutions of his inability to handle the case due to health issues. Now, the government is searching for a new SPP. The hearing has been posted to March 26. 

"We have suggested names of two senior counsels and two juniors for the SPP and additional public prosecutors' posts," said Attappadi Adivasi Action Council chairman PV Suresh. "On January 4, Malli, Sarasu and I approached the special court in Mannarkkad and sought the chargesheet’s copy. We did not get it so far in four years," he said. 

DySP TK Subramanian, who handled the probe initially, was transferred following allegations of helping the accused. DySP P Sasikumar completed the probe, said Suresh. Reghunath later wrote to the district police chief for further probe as there were four scenes of crime but only two were recorded.

The probe was ordered on January 16, 2020 and handled by Sasikumar, he said. There has been no probe into the delay by police to take Madhu to the hospital. The action council has demanded a CBI probe or a court-monitored investigation into it.

